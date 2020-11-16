MILFORD Haven based Dragon LNG has been announced as one of the winners at the inaugural Wales STEM Awards in a virtual awards ceremony on November 12.
The awards were launched last year in a bid to recognise the innovative STEM work being undertaken in Wales, address the diversity gap and skills shortage, and inspire and raise the aspirations of the next generation.
The ceremony saw finalists from across all parts of Wales compete for 15 awards in a variety of different categories, ranging from STEM Start-Up of the Year to STEM Leader of the Year.
Dragon LNG received highly commended in the STEM Educational Programme of the Year category for their vision of sharing expertise with Pembrokeshire pupils and enhancing the curriculum.
They formed a partnership with the Darwin Centre in 2005 with the project successfully engaging, enthusing, inspiring and raising STEM aspirations of students.
The project has ultimately supported the youth of Pembrokeshire to reach their full potential, whilst improving their career opportunities.
Alexis Fletcher, Dragon LNG Managing Director said : “As the core sponsor for the Dragon LNG Darwin Centre Experience project since 2005, we are delighted to receive this award on behalf of the projects’ partners including Pembrokeshire College, Pembrokeshire County Council Education Authority, Milford Haven School Cluster and numerous networks and stakeholders.
“Having inspired over 52,000 Pembrokeshire pupils, we look forward to the start of the next exciting 3 years with a new project agreement with the Darwin Centre starting in January 2021.”