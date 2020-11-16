THE new Neyland library will offer an order and collect service.

Libraries across the county have begun accepting orders and the new library at Neyland Community Hub has joined the list.

The new library is based on the ground floor of the town’s Community Hub, which also boasts a multi-purpose sports hall, lounge bar, Town Council office, meeting room, and a hot-desk facility for community service providers.

The Hub will continue to welcome a wide range of groups and activities, including bridge and computer clubs, bingo, family history sessions and dance groups.

The library space will also feature self-service technology, enabling customers to loan, return and renew their items.

Orders for books can be placed online via the council’s website or by calling 01437 775131.

Library members can select up to a maximum of six items and can either ask for a pre-selected collection such as romance or thrillers, or select specific titles from the online catalogue that are located at Neyland Library.

To access the online catalogue, log on to https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture and select ‘Find Library Books’.

When placing an order, members can also specify their preferred format, such as spoken word, large print or items in the Welsh language.

On submitting an order, members will be allocated a timeslot on a specified date to collect their items.

Library members should be aware of the following guidelines when using the Order and Collect service:

• The service is for collection only - you will only be allowed to collect your chosen items and will be required to wear a face covering.

• Queue only if you have an appointment to use the service.

• Aim to arrive no more than 10 minutes before your allocated timeslot.

• If you wish to order books but are unable to collect the items yourself, a friend or family member can do so by prior arrangement.

• You will need to provide your own bag/box when collecting your items.

• 2 metre social distancing must be observed during the collection process.

• Do not use the Order and Collect service if you or a member of your family is displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said “It’s fantastic to see the new library offering the Order and Collect service for local residents, which is the first step towards reopening the whole service for library members to enjoy.”

Mike Cavanagh, Head of Cultural, Leisure, Tourism and Registration Services, added: “Neyland Library will be the first library in Pembrokeshire to offer the Open Plus system, which will enhance opening hours by giving customers the option to use the library outside of regular opening hours, when no staff or volunteers are on duty.”