TWO men have been arrested after police were called to Fishguard’s Main Street on Saturday night after reports people were being held in a property against their will.
A police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Main Street, Fishguard, at around 8.20pm on Saturday, November 14.
“Threats were made against officers who attended, and information was received that there were up to six people inside the property, some of whom were said to be held against their will.
“Entry was gained, and two men were arrested.
“Shane Thomas, aged 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with false imprisonment, malicious communication, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or alarm, and two counts of obstructing a police officer.
“He was also charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm in unrelated incidents.
“Emyr Thomas, aged 46, of Main Street, Fishguard, has been charged with obstructing a police officer.
“Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.”