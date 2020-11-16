NEYLAND Town Council has gifted £250 worth of toys to the Christmas Toy appeal that was recently launched by charity PATCH.
Every year the town council has held a Santa’s grotto but that will not be possible this year due to Covid-19.
Instead they have decided to gift them to PATCH who were very grateful for the donation.
Tracy Olin said: “Thank you Jane for delivering the amazing toy donation. We really appreciate the toys and that you travelled all this way to drop them off.”
Mayor Simon Hancock said: “With the cancellation of the usual Christmas festivities due to the pandemic the town council are delighted to donate the toys to the PATCH annual Christmas toy appeal to brighten the Christmas period for a considerable number of local youngsters.”