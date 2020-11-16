A ‘TERRIFYING and atmospheric’ production of Dracula is coming to a computer near you this weekend.
Creative connection during the second Welsh lockdown has seen Span Arts assemble a 19-strong cast for this innovative piece of community theatre.
Liz Lochead’s Dracula will be the second production by the arts charity’s Theatr Soffa and is being live-streamed through Zoom this Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21.
Performers have worked with the Span team, professional theatre-maker Deri Morgan and creative technologist Jake Whittaker to stage the chilling interpretation of the well-known Gothic horror story.
Described as ‘terrifying and atmospheric’ and ‘not to be missed’, the production will be live streamed on both nights at 7.30pm via the Span Arts YouTube channel, www.span-arts.org.uk
The adaptation is steeped in dark Gothic imagery and rich poetic language, and features a wealth of special effects, props and costumes made by the cast and crew.
A Span Arts spokeswoman said: “This brave and experimental community production has been the perfect project for all the team as many of participants live alone, are older and/or due to shielding are unable to venture out.”
As one of the performers put it: “The programme put together by Span has helped me by giving me a reason keep my life as normal as possible, a reason to get out of bed get dressed and have a shave!
“I felt shut away but the project has given me a whole new lease of life”
Check out the production trailer here: www.facebook.com/spanarts/videos/404054300647252