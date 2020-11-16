Almost a quarter of Welsh drivers have admitted to driving above 100mph as latest police data reveals the highest speeds recorded on our roads.

A study has found that 14 per cent of people in Wales have admitted to driving more than 100mph, while 27 per cent admitted being a passenger at such speeds.

The road safety charity Brake, which commissioned the study, is warning against the dangerous actions of drivers choosing to speed.

A Freedom of Information request submitted to all police forces by Brake revealed some of the highest speeds caught in the Dyfed-Powys police force area in 2019.

One driver drove at 120mph in a 60mph zone, while another drove at 68mph in a 30mph.

See how each force compares:

The study, which coincides with the start of Road Safety Week, found men are three times more likely to drive above 100mph than women.

While one in three (33 per cent) of drivers aged between 25 and 34-years-old said they had driven above 100mph.

Urging drivers to adhere to the speed limits, Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, the road safety charity, said drivers should remember the deadly consequences.

He said: “There is no excuse for breaking the speed limit and these figures highlight the grossly excessive speeds of some drivers who show complete disregard for the law and people’s safety.

"None of us should be put in danger by the high-risk behaviour of others when we’re getting about on roads, and that’s why, this Road Safety Week, we are asking everyone to join us in our call that there is no need to speed.

“Many drivers drift over limits by mistake but our research shows that a shockingly large number of drivers, particularly men, break speed limits excessively.

"We want all drivers to remember the daily disasters that are due to speed, think about the victims, slow down, and reduce road danger.

"It’s important to remember that sometimes driving under the speed limit can still be too fast, particularly on winding roads, roads with poor visibility, and roads where there could be people about on bicycles and on foot.

"The voices of the bereaved and injured help us all to understand that getting somewhere a few minutes earlier is never worth the risk.”

'We're working hard to change attitudes'

Roads Minister, Baroness Vere, said: “Speeding is illegal, reckless and puts people’s lives at unnecessary risk. For this reason, there are tough penalties and strict enforcement measures in place for those who disobey the law.

“We’re working hard to change attitudes that lead to speeding, including through our THINK! campaign which targets young men.

“The stories of families who have lost loved ones are absolutely heart-breaking. So please always remember there is no need to speed.”