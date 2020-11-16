A new team has been set up to help support Pembrokeshire businesses to implement and follow Covid-19 rules

Following the award of some additional funding from the Welsh Government, a team of seven Covid enforcement officers has been employed by Pembrokeshire County Council.

They will be out and about across the county from this weekend, working closely with the council’s public protection team and Dyfed-Powys Police officers.

Councillor Cris Tomos, the cabinet member for public protection said: “Despite the job title the role is really one of engagement and education and supporting and encouraging.

“Covid-19 has seen massive changes to all of our lives and part of that is new ways that businesses must operate, to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Hopefully the officers can also provide reassurance to businesses that they are complying and helping to support the fight against Covid-19.”

The team will offer advice and support to business owners, respond to and investigate complaints regarding compliance with guidelines and regulations and carry out spot checks.

Where engagement and education is not successful, appropriate enforcement will be considered.

Cllr Tomos said there had been a fantastic response from Pembrokeshire businesses whenever new regulations have been introduced during the pandemic.

He added: “We’ve been extremely lucky in Pembrokeshire that businesses have been really proactive and supportive of the measures needed and that only four improvement notices have been served so far.”

Chief Inspector Louise Harries of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “It is more important now than ever that we work together, and these new roles will strengthen our collective response as we head into the winter.

“We all have a part to play in protecting our loved ones, neighbours and colleagues, and in addition to this education and enforcement we should all carry on with the basics of regular hand washing, wearing a face covering where required, keeping socially distant and getting tested when you have symptoms.”