THE three counties of the Hywel Dda health board area have seen coronavirus cases increase by 424 in just one week, with 15 further deaths due to Covid-19.

73 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Hywel Dda region on, Monday, November 16, the latest figures available.

19 new cases were found in Pembrokeshire, for a total of 730, 12 in Ceredigion, for a total of 392, while 42 were found in Carmarthenshire, bringing the number of cases there to 2,625.

892 cases were reported across the country by Public Health Wales, bringing the Wales-wide total to 67,106.

Two further deaths were reported across Wales, bringing the total to 2,209, 93 of them in the Hywel Dda area.

The previous Monday, November 9, saw eight new cases in Pembrokeshire, for a total of 647; 46 in Ceredigion, up to 336; and 65 in Carmarthenshire, bringing the county’s total to 2,340.

That means Pembrokeshire has seen 83 extra cases Monday-Monday; Ceredigion 56; and Carmarthenshire 285.

On November 9, the Hywel Dda health board area had reported 78 deaths to date.

Speaking on Friday, November 13, Pembrokeshire County Council Leader David Simpson said: "As we head towards the end of 2020, we continue to be talking about and tackling Covid-19.

"Meanwhile, we entered a firebreak lockdown and have now come out of it.

"I’m very aware that people across Pembrokeshire are suffering fatigue with what is now eight months of restrictions.

"The Welsh Government has announced a new and simpler set of national rules which now apply following the Wales-wide firebreak lockdown. They are designed to protect people’s health and provide as much freedom as possible while the virus remains in circulation.

"I would urge you all to take note of the government advice and pull together.

"I have highlighted before of how proud I am to live and work in Pembrokeshire and the way our county and our communities have pulled together.

"It has been a fantastic effort by everyone, and I want to thank all our officers who ensured our services re-opened after the ‘fire-break’.

"I also want to thank everyone for their efforts during lockdown especially as we would normally celebrate Halloween and Bonfire night out and about.

"It was very moving to see the tributes paid on Remembrance Day – especially so this year as we had to commemorate the event in a different way.

"So again, I’m asking for your help in supporting each other and ensuring we all keep safe during this continued difficult period in our lives."