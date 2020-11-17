GREEN-FINGERED volunteers who help to make communities ‘stronger, greener and happier’ have been thanked by the Wales in Bloom organisation.
Among them are Saundersfoot Community Council and Saundersfoot in Bloom.
Both groups have been delighted with the recognition for their work, which they continued despite the Wales in Bloom contest being cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.
The previous year had seen Saundersfoot awarded a Silver Gilt in the small village category of the national contest.
In the different circumstances of 2020, both groups received certificates of recognition, with the community council also being given a certificate for ‘feeding your community’ and Saundersfoot in Bloom gaining a citation for ‘inspiring others’.
The council maintain the village’s sensory garden which, said Cllr Martyn Williams, ‘has provided a beautiful floral haven of peace and tranquillity for locals and holidaymakers during the pandemic’.
Saundersfoot in Bloom looks after the floral displays in Brewery Terrace and is grateful to Debbie Ludlow for planting these.