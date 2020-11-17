OVER 120 subscribers have helped a book to be produced on the history of Penally’s parish church.

St Nicholas and St Teilo Church, Penally: Its History from Celtic Times to the Present Day has been compiled by the Penally History Group.

It has won praise from architectural historian Rob Scourfield, who commented: “Pembrokeshire is well blessed with good medieval churches - all too few with good guidebooks let alone a whole book dedicated to its history.”

He added: “The book is set out in bite-sized chapters and illustrated to an exemplary standard, the pace appropriately set by the splendid painting of the church on the front cover by local artist Marcia Sivell.”

As the book was being put to press, a final – and rather poignant - section notes the leaving service of the Rev Robb Wainwright which was held on the village green due to the Covid lockdown – “a key chapter in the long history of a much-loved church,” said Mr Scourfield.

The 121 subscribers to the project have come from all over the UK, as well as locally, and are delighted with their copies.

Judy Williams of the Penally History Group said: “Their comments have included ‘very professional’ and ‘brilliant’, with praise for the quality of the detailed information, the photographs and sketches and the general feel of the book.”

Penally History Group is grateful to Marc Jennings, design consultant, and Tredeml Print, Tenby, for their assistance.

Copies of the book (£15, £2 postage) are available from David Glennerster, 01834 849041 or Judy Williams. 01834 844467, judy

andmick@btinternet.com