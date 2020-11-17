SINCE the re-opening of county council leisure centres across Pembrokeshire following the recent 'fire-break, staff have been keen to reassure customers that their well-being is a priority.

Between every session, fitness suites are deep-cleaned on the hour every hour, ensuring that each touch point is disinfected and ready for the next batch of users.

“I think when we re-opened the main question our customers had was ‘is the equipment safe to use?’ and it was a legitimate concern,” explained the fitness suite supervisor at Tenby leisure centre, Tom Delaney.

“I and my colleagues want to demonstrate that we take the health and safety of our users very seriously and that we operate a Covid-secure environment.

“This is why, for instance, on entering the centre at Tenby, every person is asked Covid-related screening questions.

“As well as our own staff cleaning regime, all fitness suite users are issued with their own bottle of disinfectant to clean equipment both before and after use.

“Disinfectant bottles and cloths are also available for all group exercise participants.”

On top of all this, staff are in place to monitor social distancing both in the fitness suite and in the 27 instructor-led group exercise sessions held weekly.

It is a regime replicated across the council’s other leisure centres in the county.

And the efforts of staff have not gone unnoticed by customers in Tenby.

Said regular user, Sue Poole: “I’ve been back doing several classes a week at Tenby since it re opened. I must say I was a little apprehensive at first, before going back for my first session.

“However, I immediately felt reassured. The sky-high cleaning standards, the way everything has been organised and the social distancing put my mind at ease straight away.

“The staff are doing a great job. They are doing everything possible to make our exercise sessions safe and enjoyable.”