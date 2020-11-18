The RNLI has issued special advice to divers after a man and woman were rescued near Martins Haven in pitch darkness on November 14, in what was described as an “absolutely brilliant find”.
At 4.40pm on Saturday, November14, St Davids and Angle all-weather lifeboats and Little & Broad Haven inshore lifeboat launched to search for two missing divers from Martins Haven.
Also on scene searching were Dale Coastguard Rescue Team, Broad Haven Coastguard Rescue Team, Rescue 187 Helicopter, and Dyfed Powys Police.
The two divers were spotted by St Davids RNLI volunteer crew approximately a mile north of Skomer Island, in the dark, gale force 8 winds and large swells, after almost three hours in the water.
Casualty care was given on board St Davids all-weather lifeboat until the divers were returned to Martins Haven where they were met by the coastguards and ambulance, where one diver was being treated for early signs of hypothermia.
St Davids all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley and crew then escorted Little & Broad Haven inshore lifeboat into Broad Haven beach as conditions were too poor to recover at Little Haven.
A spokesman from St Davids Lifeboat Station said: “This was an incredible multi agency search in difficult conditions with a great outcome.”
The RNLI advise when diving:
Plan your dives - Check the weather, tides and sea conditions.
Be Spotted - Carry a surface marker buoy or delayed surface marker buoy
Carry a means of calling for help - consider carrying a personal locator beacon or similar device in a waterproof canister.
