Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Morrisons, Iceland and Waitrose - Here’s everything you need to know about Christmas delivery slots this year.

With the festive season fast approaching it’s time to start planning ahead and thinking about when you can get your Christmas essentials (don’t forget the sprouts) delivered to your door.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many of us will be celebrating this year and that includes even the finer details, like Christmas deliveries.

So don’t get caught out - here’s what we know:

Tesco

(Tim Goode/PA)

Christmas delivery slots opened for Delivery Saver customers on November 13, but for the rest of us their slots open on November 20 at 7am.

The delivery slots fill up quickly, Tesco have warned customers to set a reminder to avoid disappointment.

If you forget anything from your shop you can add items to your basket by 11.45pm the day before delivery.

The only exception is for ‘Festive Food to Order’ items which you must check out by December 14 for Christmas delivery.

ASDA

(Nick Ansell/PA)

ASDA shoppers are in with some luck this year as Christmas delivery slots are available up until one week before Christmas on December 18.

While the 16th is the last day for customers to enter ‘food to order’ items onto delivery before Christmas. You can book slots up to one week in advance.

Christmas delivery slots are now open for the days leading up to December 25 - so you'll have to be quick.

Slots are open for December 21 to December 23, with no deliveries going out on Christmas Eve.

Sainsbury’s

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sainsbury's has released the following Christmas delivery slot schedule but slots are not yet open to book, the supermarket are keeping this underwraps.

The schedule is:

For delivery on December 20, slots can be booked from November 29

For delivery on December 21, slots can be booked from November 30

For delivery on December 22, slots can be booked from December 1

For delivery on December 23, slots can be booked from December 2

Sainsbury's does not offer any deliveries on December 24, 25 or 26.

The supermarket charges £7 for delivery on orders under £40 and between 50p and £7 for orders worth more, depending on the day and time slot.

Click and collect is stilll runnning as normal if you miss out on a delivery slot.

Aldi

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Aldi have announced their Christmas delivery schedule but have no released any delivery slots, instead you can carry on shopping as normal.

The last day for Christmas standard delivery is December 16.

However, you can continue shopping until December 21 with next day delivery which will arrive before Christmas.

For more information visit Aldi's website.

Morrisons

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Morrisons have released their Christmas delivery scheduled and you'll need to be quick to ensure you get your groceries on time if you want them delivered between 20-24 December.

Delivery and collection slots are now available to book through the retailer's website.

There are hundreds of tasty dishes and treats to choose from in the Morrisons Christmas Food to Order range.

All you have to do is choose what you want, pick a store and a date to collect and pay a £20 deposit.

Available for home delivery, they also offer Christmas Eve boxes which include a special letter from Santa himself and loads of snacks.

For £22 you'll get festive games, sweet treats, hot chocolate and more.

Waitrose

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Delivery slots have been available for a few weeks at Waitrose and they are filling up fast.

You can still collect in store with no minimum spend, or get free delivery when you spend £40 or more online.

A spokesperson for Waitrose said: “Our slots for 20-24 December have been bookable for a few weeks and demand has been very high - deliveries are from the local shop in most areas, so customers will need to look at what is available in their area.”

Slots for 19th December and earlier will be released in December.

For more information visit their website.

Will you be getting your Christmas shop delivered or will you be venturing into the store? Let us know in the comments.