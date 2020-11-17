A NEWCASTLE Emlyn man must carry out community work, pay compensation and is subject to a restraining order after admitting assault.
Emyr Wyn Davies, of Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn, had originally denied assaulting a woman by beating her at Dinas, Newport, on July 3.
But he changed his plea to guilty when he appeared before Pembrokeshire Magistrates' Court at Haverfordwest.
The bench imposed a community order on the 30-year-old, with rehabilitation activity requirements and 150 hours unpaid community work to be completed in the next 12 months.
Davies was also served with a two-year restraining order preventing him from making any contact with his victim, along with having to pay £100 in compensation, prosecution costs of £300 and a £95 victim surcharge.