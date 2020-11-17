SCARLETS’ Ryan Conbeer scored two tries as he helped his team to an excellent 20-14 win over Connacht on Saturday, November 14.

It was one of their best displays of the season so far and they did not let the wind or rain dampen their early tempo.

The men in red played some excellent attacking rugby, and it was Wing Conbeer who starred to earn a crucial win for the region.

Conbeer’s tries came in the first half and it was scrum half Dane Blacker who grabbed Scarlets’ third in the second half.

They also had to be at their best at the other end of the pitch as Blacker and Steff Hughes each made a try-saving tackle. They also kept the home side out at the end when under great pressure.

The Scarlets had beaten Zebre in their previous fixture, in which Ryan Conbeer also scored, and they were keen to follow that up.

Johnny McNicholl set up former Greenhill pupil Conbeer with a sublime one-handed off-load and the Pembrokeshire wing dived over for the opening try. Dan Jones missed the conversion.

That only served to wake up the hosts who responded with a try and conversion to take the lead.

The visitors remained a threat going forward though and McNicholl again set up Conbeer who scored his second try.

Jones missed the conversion again but moments later he found his range and sent a penalty through the posts to give Scarlets a 13-7 lead at the break.

Shortly after the restart, McNicholl was again involved as he ran from deep before finding Paul Asquith who in turn found Blacker who raced through for an excellent score.

Jones was on target with the conversion to make it 20-7 to the visitors but Connacht were far from out of the game.

With twenty minutes to go Connacht were back to within six points with another converted try.

Scarlets held on at the end though with Jac Morgan winning a turnover penalty.

That sealed the win and keeps the Scarlets’ momentum going. On Sunday, November 22, they go to Ulster who have won all of six of their games so far this season. Kick off at 7:35pm.