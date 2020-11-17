Angela Burns MS has joined the WI's hard-hitting Not in my Name campaign, which aims to raise awareness of violence against women by taking part in 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

As the Senedd Member for a rural constituency like Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Angela has welcomed an event on November 23 to highlight the particular issue of violence against women in rural areas.

With people having much less social interaction this year due to the Covid pandemic, 2020 has presented many new challenges in identifying women in need of support and help.

These days of activism aim to show that Violence Against Women is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Commenting Angela said: “It is important to me that I use my platform as a Member of the Welsh Parliament to support this vital campaign to help draw attention to this stain on our society and to play my part in showing that gender-based violence is abhorrent and unacceptable.

“With part of this year’s campaign focusing specifically on rural domestic violence, I feel that it is important to remind ourselves that domestic violence can be happening anywhere to any individual at any time.

“We must be vigilant and observant for signs of domestic violence within our friends and neighbours, but most importantly we must continue to educate society that gender based violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Please support the Not in my Name campaign, wear your white ribbon with pride and help to bring an end to the misery that domestic violence brings to so many people across our nation.”