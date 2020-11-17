Budding botanists helped rake, trample and sow seeds at the Priory Saltings on Thursday, November 12.

Haverfordwest Town Council has been transforming the Priory Saltings, which was once used as the town’s rubbish tip, into new parkland.

The 23 pupils from year 5 and 6 at St Mark’s Church in Wales VA Primary School, were invited along by councillor Chris Evans to be a part of the project.

Mr Richard Owens, the school’s deputy head said: “This is a chance for the pupils to go back to nature, to learn about the environment - this is outdoor learning at it’s best.”

Helping the children were members of the wild plant conservation charity Plantlife as part of the Magnificent Meadows Cymru project.

Clare Flynn from Plantlife said the project aimed to encourage biodiversity and restore grassland in places like the Priory Saltings, using locally sourced flower seed.

Ms Flynn said it was important to get kids involved with horticulture, saying: “Contact with nature is so important for their wellbeing and for an appreciation of the environment.”

The mayor of Haverfordwest, Cllr Alan Buckfield presented the children with certificates to thank them for their contribution.

He said: “You will be able to come back and watch it grow, come back with your own kids one day and say ‘ I did that’.

“That is something to be proud of.”

Cllr Evans said the ultimate plan was for the priory to link up with other walks throughout Haverfordwest as part of the Cleddau Reaches Project..