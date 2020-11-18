As the pandemic continues to impact on our lives, more and more of us are spending a greater proportion of our time at home, relying even more on utilities like electricity and broadband.

To make sure that our lights stay on – and our laptops keep working - Western Power Distribution is delivering its vital services despite the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Local power engineers and support staff, many based at the Haverfordwest depot, are continuing to work hard in the background to keep the lights on for residents at a time when many find themselves at home and relying on energy supplies more than ever.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) is the company responsible for maintaining the cables, wires, pylons and substation that deliver electricity to homes and businesses throughout west Wales including hospitals and care facilities.

Graham Halladay, WPD Operations Director said: “We know how important a reliable supply of electricity is, especially as people continue to work from home in greater numbers than ever before. We are here around the clock to restore supplies when needed. We are an essential service, so you will continue to see us travelling and working across the region. We are continuing to deliver vital schemes to maintain the network, replace aging assets and provide new connections for our customers.”

During the last month, WPD reports that:

• 87 per cent of power cuts on WPD’s high voltage network lasted less than an hour

• Contact centre staff handled over 81,000 calls from customers

• Electricity was available to customers on the network over 99 per cent of the time

And as we head into winter, WPD has given its assurance that while it will continue to work to keep the power on for everyone, in accordance with government guidelines.

“Everyone at WPD remains determined not to let anyone down,” said Graham.

WPD is also supporting local communities during the pandemic through its ‘In this Together - Community Matters’ fund, set up shortly after the first lockdown announcement. So far, WPD has awarded £750,000 in grants to charities, councils and community groups, directly benefiting half a million vulnerable people affected by the pandemic.

Support has ranged from vital home delivery supplies to children’s education initiatives to befriending services. The company has recently extended the support, offering a further £250,000 to good causes to help them offer further support over the festive season.