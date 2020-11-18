The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Thursday, November 19, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are selling a range of homeware as part of their Special Buys set of deals.
These include:
A Kirkton House Chunky Knit Throw for £24.99 each.
A two-pack of Plain Glass Storage Jars for £6.99.
Plus, a Kirkton House Knitted Pouffe for £29.99 each.
For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products on offer - such as branded toys, plus indoor and outdoor plants.
These include:
A Hornby Paddington Train Set for £29.99 per set.
A Lego Large Play Set for £24.99 per set.
A Carrera Mario Kart or Yoshi Remote- Controlled Quad for £29.99 each.
Plus a Mattel Barbie Doll’s House with Doll for £29.99 each.
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.