A coastal pilgrimage through the sacred landscape around St Davids is one of ten British pilgrimages featured in a new book published at the end of this month.

Pilgrim Pathways-1-2 day walks on Britain's ancient sacred ways is written by Andy Bull, a keen walker, journalist and author who has written travel pieces for The Times, the Daily Telegraph, The Independent, the Mail on Sunday and The Tablet.

Many people are inspired by the idea of going on a pilgrimage. TV series such as The Road to Rome and The Road to Santiago have shown that even the averagely unfit celeb can hobble through one.

However, few of us have time for such long routes and, as we venture out again in post-lockdown days, we may not want to spend many nights away from home.

Pilgrim Pathways has pilgrimages that achievable over one or two days. There are many ancient pilgrim paths in Britain, some long-forgotten.

The book features routes inspired by the very best of them, distilled into short walks which can be managed over a weekend.

These routes take in Britain's most inspiring landscapes and most powerfully spiritual places – including the coast around St Davids.

Walking in the footsteps of Wales's patron saint, the route follows the place of St David's baptism on St Elvis Farm to the ancient chapel and holy well of his mother, St Non, as well as the city of St Davids.

The full colour guide covers 40 days' walking and includes route description and historical background plus author's tips box, practical information, step-by-step route instructions, public transport information, places to eat and places to stay, a linked website and a gpx file for use on smartphone based mapping and GPS units.

It is published by Trailblazer on November 30.