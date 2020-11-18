Pembrokeshire County Council’s Library at Home (Housebound) Service is now delivering collections of books and other items to customers again.

The service provide materials to those who wish to receive a library service, but are not able to access a traditional town library - the current pandemic means the service is more relevant than ever.

Since 2014, the service has been providing a lifeline to avid readers who are unable to leave their home (because of their health or physical reasons), are unable to travel to a local library as they do not have access to a vehicle or public transport or are physically unable to carry books home from a library.

Pembrokeshire residents that are isolated at home and carers unable to leave home, except for essential reasons, are also eligible to receive the service.

Customers often comment that they think this is such a wonderful service, which they value enormously and that they look forward to their visit each month.

The service has taken a number of measures to protect the well-being of those who make use of the service.

Customers are not currently permitted to enter the mobile library vehicle themselves to pick books.

The driver makes a selection of books for each customer in advance of his visit (from a list of their preferences) and these are left at each person’s front door by appointment.

All items are quarantined thoroughly before they are delivered to each person. The driver makes use of a range of sanitising equipment, wears a mask and observes social distancing at all times.

Customers are currently able to ask for a selection of up to 12 books and materials they like from a wide choice of categories including fiction, non-fiction, large print, spoken word and Welsh Language.

If you are interested email george.edwards@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or telephoning (01437) 776126.