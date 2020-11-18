A PUPIL and member of staff of Johnston CP School have both tested positive for coronavirus, but the two cases are not linked.

The County Council has confirmed both cases and say that the period of isolation for the pupil is due to end on November 23.

Close contacts of the pupil have also been advised to self-isolate until that date.

The member of staff who tested positive is also self-isolating, along with their close contacts, until November 27.

Parents have previously been informed about these cases.

Two previous cases of the virus at the school were also reported in October.

Pembrokeshire County Council, Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board are working with the school to ensure that all possible precautionary measures are being taken to minimise risk of transmission of the virus.

Johnston School Headteacher, Gareth Thomas, said: “As part of our detailed Covid planning, pupils and teachers were ready to move seamlessly to online learning.

“The school is using the Welsh Government Hwb platform to safely deliver blended learning. Pupils are having lessons and programmes delivered live by teachers, and LSAs and are supported fully by the Local Authority’s inclusion team.

“Pupils are working to a full school timetable with live literacy and numeracy lessons streaming throughout the day. Registration begins at 8.45am, where pupils have a chance to check in and let teachers know how they are feeling.

“Pupil feedback is that they are enjoying this approach. One pupil said ‘I loved doing online reading as I could see my friends and talk about what we had read – it’s just like being in school.”