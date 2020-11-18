FITNESS and dance instructor Angharad James is bouncing with delight after her 'act your age' bungee challenge raised more than £2,600 for Children in Need.

Nearly 100 people of all ages joined 38-year-old Angharad at her Studio 17 in Whitland during the 38 hours she spent harnessed from the ceiling in the equipment she uses for her popular Flow Fitness grounded aerial classes.

She admitted:

"At one point, I didn't think I'd make it through, my legs were in pieces, my eyes were shutting, my voice started to disappear and I couldn't string a sentence together "But with every booking came a different energy, so it made me shake it off and carry on so I thank the community for picking me up when I needed it. "It was the best - and worst - experience ever."

Angharad normally holds an annual charity group fundraiser for Peony Breast Care Unit, Llanelli, but as this couldn't take place because of the pandemic, she decided to support Children in Need and take up the Act Your Age challenge.

She set out a timetable of available slots in the studio between 5:20am on Thursday November 12 and 7.20am on Friday November 13.

People were able to join her individually, as a bubble or a regular class of no more than 10.

"I had over 95 booked in and nearly every hour was taken up and we bungeed, danced, bounced and laughed for 38 hours," she said.

Angharad praised the support and incredible community spirit of everyone who took part, who ranged in age from young children to a lady of 87 and two actors from the inclusive theatre company, Hijinx Theatre. Victoria Walters and Bethany Freeman.

People also brought along food parcels to sustain Angharad through her challenge, and these were 'incredible', she Angharad.

"The joy in people's faces as they walked in and walked out of the studio' laughter every minute and being able to leave reality behind us for a moment and focus on what makes a difference brought great achievement and happiness to all."

Amongst those who took part was Mags Barnaby, who praised Angharad for her epic efforts.

"Everyone is so in awe and proud of her," she said.

Angharad originally aimed to raise £1,000 but has almost tripled that amount. Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/angharad-james7