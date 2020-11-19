Cymdeithas yr Iaith supporters will be demanding that Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire County Councils show their support for its 'Wales is not for Sale' campaign at a multi-site national rally on Saturday morning (November 21).
Letters will be presented to the two authorities asking them to press the Welsh Government for emergency powers to control the housing market to ensure homes for local families.
Cymdeithas spokesperson Sioned Elin explained "We can't afford to wait until the election of a new Government next year, as house prices in rural areas have rocketed during the pandemic and local people are being forced out of the market. The Government must act now to give local authorities emergency powers to control the housing market."
Also speaking at the rally outside, Carmarthenshire County Council's offices, will be Cllr Cris Tomos (who holds the environment and language portfolio on Pembrokeshire Council) and Cllr Cefin Campbell (who holds rural affairs portfolio on Carmarthenshire Council). A full meeting of Carmarthenshire County Council will be considering a motion on the subject on December 9.
The rally is being organised on a multi-site basis to restrict numbers and travel in order to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. The main rally will take place simultaneously in Llanberis, and a third rally will take place that afternoon in Aberaeron.
Cymdeithas has pledged to have Covid safety stewards on hand to ensure compliance with all measures, and the rally will be confined to 20 minutes. A full risk assessment will be available and contact details of all present will be recorded
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment