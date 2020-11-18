A NEW barber’s shop has opened at the Riverside Arcade, Haverfordwest, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
19-year-old Lee Evans has opened the Barber Lounge in the Town and business has been going from strength to strength.
Lee completed his training at Pembrokeshire College and completed level 3 with HB training.
He has also ensured that his new shop adheres to coronavirus regulations.
The Barber Lounge was officially opened on Monday, November 9, with the store coming back into use after being vacant for three years.
Speaking on his first week, Lee said: “The first week has been great, plenty of new faces and satisfied customers. Word is getting around quickly, couldn’t have asked for a better beginning to life at The Barber Lounge.”
Cllr Tom Tudor said he was excited for Lee adding: “He is from a local family, born and bred in the town and I know them well as a hard working family who are passionate about the Town and for its future rejuvenation. I am very excited for Lee and wish him all the very best.”
Lee is also offering discounts for pensioners and all NHS staff, care workers and emergency service personnel.