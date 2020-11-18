A NEW law which could see renewable energy supply the community in which it was generated has been backed by Preseli MP Stephen Crabb.

The proposed new law, known as the Local Electricity Bill, would create a new 'right to local supply' of energy that would empower communities to sell locally generated electricity directly to local households and businesses.

Currently customers can only purchase electricity from nationally licensed utilities. The bill's supporters say this means money people use to pay their energy bills is not helping to rebuild local economies and local clean energy infrastructure.

Having discussed the Bill with members of Pembrokeshire Friends of the Earth and Transition Bro Gwaun, which has a community-owned wind turbine, Stephen Crabb offered his support to the bill which could support community energy initiatives.

Campaign group Power for People thanked Stephen Crabb for supporting the new bill which would help rebuild local economies while increasing clean energy generation.

A coalition of organisations including Community Energy Wales, Community Energy England, Community Energy Scotland, Good Energy, WWF, Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and the RSPB are also supportive of the bill.

"The Local Electricity Bill will empower and enable new community energy companies to sell energy that they generate directly to local people which will help strengthen local economies," said Mr Crabb.

"There are already examples of these companies in Pembrokeshire who will benefit from this bill.

"Given the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, this bill will not only help accelerate our transition to clean energy, but will also support local economies. I will do all I can to ensure it becomes law."

Power for People's director, Steve Shaw, added:

"We thank Stephen Crabb for supporting the Local Electricity Bill. If made law, the Bill would unleash the huge potential for new community-owned clean energy infrastructure and for this to boost local economies, jobs, services, and facilities in communities across the country."