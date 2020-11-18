SIX Fishguard schoolboys are proudly showing off their sporting success after receiving their county ties this week.
Ysgol Bro Gwaun's Jac Delaney, Ethan Sapsford, Dan Page, Bryn Thomas, Dylan Scott and Dan Cleary all received their neckware for representing Pembrokeshire in rugby at a county level.
The boys were part of a successful Pembrokeshire Schools squad that reached the semi-finals of the national Morgan Griffiths Plate competition before the season was suspended.
"These young men have also been fantastic role models and ambassadors for rugby in the local community," said a school spokesperson.
"We wish them all the best in the future on and off the field."