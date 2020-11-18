FOOTBALL teams across Pembrokeshire finally got the chance to play over the weekend following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

The 2019-20 season had to be curtailed in March as the pandemic took hold and teams have had to find other ways of passing the time.

Hakin United were awarded the title on a points per game method but it may be some time before we see league football back up and running.

On Saturday, November 14, though, teams dusted themselves down and blew away the cobwebs as they got back to action for the first time in eight months.

Merlins Bridge were one of those teams as they took on Fishguard on the 4G facilities at Ysgol Caer Elen.

Scott Ferney scored a hat trick, Will Haworth scored two and Joe Leahy was also on target as they earned a 6-1 win.

Niall Kinsella replied with an excellent 30-yard free kick for Fishguard.

Neyland were also back in action, under the new leadership of Gavin Rowland and assistant Jarred Campbell, and they earned a 6-5 win over St Ishmaels with goals from Patrick Bellerby (2), Joe Campodonic, Jay Johnstone, Sean Hannon and Mike Chandler.

On show were new signings Jay Johnstone (who played for Merlins Bridge 2nds last season and the returning Ben Fairbairn

Making his first team debut was Keiran Arran, a fitting reward after impressing in the 2nds last campaign.

Neyland 2nds travelled to St Ishmaels and were beaten 6-1. Isaac Payne laid on the assist for Andrew Smith to score their goal. The Neyland side featured five 16-year-old debutants.

Saundersfoot also got back out on the pitch and they earned a 4-0 win over St Florence.

Johnston travelled to Herbrandston and the two teams shared a 15-goal thriller. Joe George scored four including a 40-yard screamer which sealed an 8-7 win for the Tigers.