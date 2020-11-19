In the effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus everyone in Pembrokeshire is being urged to think about what they should do, rather than what they can do.

That’s the message from Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government as the county looks to build on the fire-break lockdown in slowing down the number of infections.

The seven-day rolling average – November 9– 15 – showed an infection rate of 58 per 100,000 people in Pembrokeshire.

With businesses re-opening and restrictions easing slightly, authorities are underlining that it is up to each and every one of us to take decisions that help keep us safe, particularly in the run up to Christmas.

Under the post fire-break restrictions, up to four people can meet outdoors and in regulated indoor places such as cafes and restaurants.

Authorities are emphasising that the four should not be a target and minimising contact with other people remains the best way to stop the spread of the virus.

Pembrokeshire County Council leader, Cllr David Simpson, said: “Everyone has worked so hard and given up so much this year in our efforts to suppress the virus and Pembrokeshire has, thankfully, not seen the levels of infection that others in Wales have suffered.

“It is important we keep up the momentum post fire-break and not let all this hard work and sacrifice go to waste.”

Cllr Simpson added: “This virus thrives on human contact. The fewer places we go and the fewer people we meet, the lower the risk of us catching or spreading Covid-19.”

More information and frequently asked questions are available from: https://gov.wales/coronavirus-regulations-guidance