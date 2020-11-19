OVER 90 young people from Pembroke Dock took part in the launch of the new Premier League kicks initiative recently.

The sessions, which are taking place Ysgol Harri Tudor, will continue on a weekly basis and will see the young people take part in various practical activities, such as football coaching sessions, as well as informal sessions that address crime issues.

The Premier League Kicks is free of charge for all involved and is funded through the Police and Crime Commissioner and run in partnership with Swansea City Football Club Community Trust.

The first session was held on Friday, November 13, and Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn visited to see the influence the session had on the young people.

Whilst attending the first session, PCC Dafydd Llywelyn said: “As a sports enthusiast, and having played football at many levels in my youth, I am fully aware of the influence that sport and exercise have on the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities in general.

“This initiative will have a positive impact on the town and especially the children involved and wish them all the best of luck.”

Superintendent Ross Evans who has been leading and co-ordinating the setting up of the initiative locally in Pembroke Dock on behalf of Dyfed-Powys Police added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Premier League Kicks and to welcome them to Pembrokeshire for the first time.

“The launch of this scheme is a huge boost for young people in Pembroke Dock and also for the local area itself.

“I would like to wish everyone taking part good luck, we all hope that they make the most of this great opportunity of free coaching by a world-famous brand”.

The initiative is run through the English Premier League's 'Kicks' national program, and is delivered locally by Swansea City Football Club Community Trust. The program aims to use football and sport in general to inspire youth living in deprived areas.

Craig Richards from the Swansea City FC Community Trust, said: “Premier League Kicks provides free weekly football sessions and educational workshops to young people, giving them opportunities, support and pathways to reach their full potential and divert them away from crime or criminals. It was a pleasure to welcome the Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn to Seaside Kicks session to see so many young people having great fun in a safe environment."