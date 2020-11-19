A PEMBROKESHIRE teacher has been recognised as one of the leading 'innovators and influencers' in the independent school sector.

Vicky Brown, deputy head at Redhill Preparatory School in Haverfordwest, was a joint finalist in the prestigious i25 award.

The award is open to all independent schools and colleges across the UK.

Vicky embarked on a project with her Year 3/4 children which resulted in helping to change the law, creating harsher punishments for those that injure service animals ‘Finn’s Law’.

The children’s campaign was referred to at length in the House of Lords.

The school went on to host a ‘Parliamentary month’ in which children aged four upwards, had the opportunity to enter the world of politics.

The children were visited by Lord German OBE and Stephen Crabb MP as well as taking part in their own school election.

In addition, the older children were invited to Parliament to meet the Finn’s Law campaign team and the dog that inspired them, ‘Fabulous Finn.’

Earlier this year, Vicky was awarded the ‘UK Parliament Teacher of the Year’ award and the school are in the process of working on their next new exciting project.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have won an i25 award," she said.

"The staff and children at Redhill Preparatory School are such a dynamic team.

"Our staff are deeply committed to a purposeful learning approach creating exciting educational opportunities, and our children are some of the most determined and enthusiastic learners I’ve ever worked with.

"We are having an open day on November 28, 2020, so if you would like to find out more, please contact us for an appointment. We’d be delighted to show you round."