A ST DAVIDS woman must pay £380 after admitting beating another woman in Milford Haven.
Dion Morgan, of Llys Dewi, had pleaded guilty to assaulting Tyla Jones by beating her. The offence took place in Milford Haven on May 19 this year.
On Wednesday, November 18, magistrates ordered the 24-year-old to pay her victim £200 compensation, she must also pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Morgan must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and undertake a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Magistrates took Morgan's early guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence.