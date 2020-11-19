A MILFORD Haven man who attacked three police officers while naked from the waist down has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Adam Nicholas, aged 47, of Howarth Close, pleaded guilty to the four charges he faced at a hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates court on October 26.
He faced three charges of assault of an emergency worker by beating and one of an act of outraging public decency.
The case was adjourned until Wednesday, November 18.
The incidents occurred on October 25. Nicholas assaulted two of the officers in Milford Haven while the assault on the third officer occurred in Haverfordwest.
Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months and also ordered Nicholas to pay £50 in compensation to each officer.
Nicholas will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Magistrates issued no separate penalty for the charge of outraging public decency.
The jail term was suspended due to his remorse and to give him an opportunity to change his ways.
He will also have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid in the next 12 months.