The BBC have revealed that two new presenters will join their long-running daytime show Homes Under The Hammer in a dramatic shake-up.

Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh are joining the programme's presenting team.

When will the pair make their debut on the show?

The pair are currently filming for the upcoming series of the BBC One property renovation show, which began in 2003, and will make their screen debuts early next year.

What shows have Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh been on?

Both bring backgrounds in design and construction. Tommy Walsh is best known for appearing on Ground Force between 1997 to 2005 while Jacqui Joseph has been a presenter on Money For Nothing.

Who is on the current line-up?

They join the current line-up of Martin Roberts, Dion Dublin and Martel Maxwell.

When were the new additions revealed?

The pair joined Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones on BBC One’s Morning Live to break the news.

Jacqui said: “I’m so thrilled and excited to be joining Homes Under The Hammer, it’s a series that I‘ve watched for many years.

“Property and interior design are real passions of mine, so I am really looking forward to meeting buyers and hearing their plans as well as joining what is a fantastic team of presenters.”

Tommy said: “I’m looking forward to joining the Homes Under The Hammer team, and hope that my knowledge and experience will be a useful addition.

“I really enjoy the show and coincidentally the house I share with my family was purchased at auction and we all love it, so hopefully I can help both contributors and viewers with the choices they make too.”

What have the BBC said?

Muslim Alim, commissioning editor for BBC Daytime, said: “I can’t wait for Jacqui and Tommy to get started on Homes Under The Hammer, together they bring a wealth of expertise and first-hand experience of the property market and building trade, and will perfectly complement our existing crack team of presenters on one of BBC Daytime’s flagship programmes.”

Lisa Hazlehurst, head of show producers Lion Scotland, added: “We’re really excited to welcome Jacqui and Tommy to the team.

“Their warmth, property knowledge and hands on experience is the perfect combination and just what our Homes Under the Hammer audience love about all of our wonderful presenters.”

Homes Under The Hammer airs every weekday at 10am on BBC One.