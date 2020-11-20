DYFED-Powys Police is warning residents across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire to be on the lookout for the latest scam involving fake Royal Mail emails.
The email (similar to the one pictured but it can differ slightly) claims Royal Mail has tried to deliver a parcel - then asks you to pay £1.99 to arrange redelivery.
The style of the email makes the scam appear legitimate.
It directs you to an official-looking page designed to encourage you to enter your bank details.
Do not click on the link. Forward the email to report@phishing.gov.uk
A police spokesperson said: “Do not respond to the mail. Please share this warning with loved ones that aren't on social media.”