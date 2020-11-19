Dog owners have been warned to keep their pets on leads on the South Pembrokeshire coastline after a substance believed to be palm oil - which can be fatal for dogs - was washed up.
Deposits of the yellowish or white waxy substance have been reported on Manorbier, Tenby and Amroth beaches.
Palm oil is not harmful to humans but can kill pets - particularly dogs - if ingested.
Pembrokeshire County Council was informed about the substance on Thursday (November 19) and the coastline is being monitored.
All affected beaches have been reported as clear and there is no evidence of palm oil found on other beaches.
Materials picked up by volunteers have been removed for disposal.
In the meantime, dog walkers and beach users are advised to keep away from the substance.