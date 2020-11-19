A Haverfordwest woman has been fined £702 and lost her licence after driving while under a controlled substance.
Jane Williams, 45, of Barn Court, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on November 18.
Williams was stopped by police on March 27, 2020, and found to have 5.3 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol - a molecule found in cannabis - in her blood, exceeding the specified limit.
Williams has been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months and she will have to pay £702, including a £270 fine, a victim surcharge of £32 and £400 in costs.