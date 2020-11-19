A member of staff at Pembrokeshire College has tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
A spokesperson said that no close contacts have been identified within the college.
In a statement, Dr Barry Walters, the principal said: “In relation to college students or members of staff, testing positive for Covid-19, I wish to reassure you that the college is rigorously adhering to all the protocols and regulations issued by Public Health Wales and also Welsh Government guidance.
“As and when cases arise we are working closely with the regional Test, Trace and Protect Unit to ensure that all who have been in direct contact are identified and required to isolate so that the college campus remains safe allowing all other students to continue to attend college as per their normal timetables.”
Earlier this week Pembrokeshire County Council issued a statement encouraging pupils to sit in their allocated seats when travelling to and from schools and colleges.
“The consequences of this are potentially serious,” said Darren Thomas, Head of Infrastructure.
“If young people don’t sit in their allocated seats, when a positive case of Covid-19 is confirmed it is very difficult to identify the immediate contacts of the relevant pupil/ student.
“As a result, the whole busload might be required to isolate – instead of the handful of young people who would normally be classed as contacts.”