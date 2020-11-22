A FREE virtual question and answer session on autumn and winter gardening is being staged by the National Botanic Garden of Wales on Tuesday, November 24.
In the hot seat will be the Garden's horticultural trainer, Ben.
Having trained at the National Botanic Garden of Wales as a horticultural apprentice, Ben has a wealth of gardening knowledge and expertise.
If you have any questions on your garden or about plants or would just like some general advice, book your place on this free session, which takes place between noon and 1pm.
Spaces are limited so, to book your place, please visit the Garden;s Eventbrite page https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gardening-qa-session-sesiwn-holi-ac-ateb-garddio-tickets-128744047913
You will then receive details on how to join the Zoom session.