VILLAGERS at Bwlchygroes are excited to see the progress of their new hall, which is currently being built.

Following substantial grants from both the Rural Community Development Fund and the National Lottery Community Fund, work on demolishing the 1951 structure and building the new one started earlier this year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, work has continued, and it is hoped that the new hall will be ready by the spring of 2021.

Builders EDAF of Ffostrasol are busy on site following the plans, which were drawn up by local architect Stewart Corbett.

Hall committee chair Elizabeth Law said: “We are all excited to see the finished structure and to be able to meet again as a community in the new hall, as long as we are able to do so anyway!”

An opening event is being planned and the committee would like to ensure that people that have any connection to either the old school in Bwlchygroes or the old hall are there.

“This opening could also serve as an unofficial reunion for ex-pupils of the school, and it would be great if people who were at the school could spread the word to other ex-pupils and will give further details as and when we have them,” said Elizabeth.

“It would also be good to have photographs and stories of people’s memories of attending the hall so that we could possibly curate an exhibition for the opening.”

The committee would also like to invite members of the community to get in touch if they are able to help or contribute in any way leading up to the opening.

“Anyone who has skills such as painting and decorating, gardening, landscaping or are willing to just contribute some time would be most welcome and can contact the committee by emailing bwlchygroeshall@gmail.com, telephoning Suzanne Griffiths-Rees on 01239 698586 or contacting us on our Facebook page.”

The new hall will serve the community of Bwlchygroes and neighbouring villages.

The original hall was built when the education authority decided to provide the school with a hall, which was built from two recycled army huts from South Pembrokeshire and Hermon and furnished with money the community raised from an auction.