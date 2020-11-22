CAMPAIGNERS looking to re-open the White Hart Inn at St Dogmaels as a community-run pub remain confident they can still reach their goal despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White Hart closed its doors for the final time in May 2019 after the last landlords called time on the pub and since then, the White Hart Community Inn project has raised more than £200,000 towards the purchase of the hostelry.

Fund-raising efforts have been hit by the Covid-19 crisis but the group continues to work towards securing sufficient support to buy the building.

“When the White Hart closed, we established the White Hart Community Inn as a Community Benefit Society and started to raise money to buy and re-open the White Hart,” said a spokesperson.

“We have raised in excess of £200,000, including the backing of Pembrokeshire County Council, with a grant of £25,000 and have over 300 shareholder members! We’ve had more than 50 new shareholders since September.

“That is an incredible achievement and a terrific testament to the determination of the community of St Dogmaels, surrounding villages and beyond to save the White Hart.

“Most are from the local area but we have investors from all over the UK, USA, Canada, and New Zealand – truly amazing and it goes to prove that you don't have to live in our community to be a part of it. We're also hopeful that our success in selling so many shares will release another significant grant.

“Once we have secured enough money we will enter into meaningful negotiations with the owners to agree a sale price and transform it into a community-owned, professionally run pub for the local people.

“If we fail to raise enough money to buy the pub it will almost certainly become residential buildings in the future and we will have lost the pub and an important part of our heritage forever.

“Let’s not miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to save a valuable village asset that could once again offer a welcoming place to meet, eat, and drink, and which can help build and bind the community and prevent loneliness and isolation.”

Local county councillor Mike James said: “I am so proud of the work the committee has done and is doing now since we came out of lockdown. Money raised, over £200,000; 300 shareholders; 50 new since September. Shareholders from all over the world. It’s a fantastic effort.”

To buy a share, you can pick up an application form from the village Post Office or visit the group’s website to download a prospectus. For more information, email info@whci.cymru or call Wyn Owen on 07384 311327.

The group will stage its AGM via Zoom on Thursday, December 17, followed by a shareholders’ quiz. Contact Justin Walters on 07760 273822 or email info@whci.cymru