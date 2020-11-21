THE iconic Tafarn Sinc community-run pub in north Pembrokeshire has survived a particularly difficult period since April and the coronavirus pandemic.

The board's most recent report details the adjustments that have been made to meet the requirements of Covid-19 as well as two awards won in the same period.

The pub at Rosebush, like all others, had to close from March 20 to July 13 during the first coronavirus lockdown. When it reopened, only food and drink was allowed outside but after a few weeks people were allowed to eat food and drink inside but numbers were limited.

To ensure the safety of staff and the public, the board has introduced a number of measures including screens around the bar service area and hand hygiene stations.

Seating areas have also been taped away to ensure a distance of 2m and staff are wearing visors and masks. A one-way system in and out of the pub is marked with signs.

The board says it is very grateful to all the staff who have worked very hard since reopening.

"They have been willing to work in the bar and kitchen to ensure the service remains high. This teamwork shows the directors that all staff are happy in their workplace and with each other. the board's goals and objectives for Tafarn Sinc, "the report said.

Since reopening trade has been excellent and in addition the pub has received two awards: one of the top five places to eat out by the 'Wales on Sunday' newspaper and the Tripadvisor 2020 traveller choice - this means it is in the top 10 per cent of attractions around the world.

The board also thanked Hefin Wyn for obtaining a plaque from Dai Llewelyn (artist) in remembrance of Thomas Rees (Mynachlog-ddu) and his involvement with the Rebecca Riots.

The plaque is now in place, but the installation was understandably delayed due to lockdown restrictions.

Trade since opening has been much better than expected. Despite being closed for four months the bank balance is much healthier than it was 12 months ago, the report said.

The report ended by saying: “The bard would like to thank all shareholders for their support during these difficult times and hopes everyone remains safe and well.”

Tafarn Sinc had been in danger of closing when the old landlord and landlady retired back in 2017 but a huge fund-raising effort that attracted worldwide interest – including support from Hollywood star Rhys Ifans - means it is now owned and run by the local community.

Campaigners raised a staggering £325,000 in little more than three months to buy the pub and keep it open and at the heart of community life.