CYLCH Meithrin Crymych has been recognised as one of the best in Wales, picking up three awards in the national Mudiad Meithrin awards ceremony.

The Welsh language pre-school provision's leader, Wendy Phillips, was named as the best in Wales and the cylch won the top spot in the Wizard and Doti category.

This award is given for the best use of the characters Wizard and Doti in the Cylch, following Mudiad Meithrin guidelines.

Wizard is the Mudiad's mascot while Doti the dog, his loyal friend, is another character used in the educational setting.

Crymych also came second in the best cylch meithrin in south west Wales category.

Mudiad Meithrin is the organisation that coordinates the Welsh language pre-school provision of Cylch Ti a Fi, Cylch Meithrin and Meithrinfeydd Dydd.

Its annual Awards Ceremony celebrates and recognises all the excellent work of staff and volunteers all over Wales.

This year marked the fifth annual ceremony and Mudiad Meithrin received more than 450 nominations for awards in 11 different categories. The winners were announced during a digital awards ceremony at the end of last month.

Leanne Marsh, head of services development for Mudiad Meithrin said:

"We were hoping that many would see this as an opportunity for a Welsh-medium early years setting in their area to be recognised for its work and we had hundreds of nominations.

"It's a lovely way for the staff and volunteers to be recognised by being nominated by the parents of the children in their care."

Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies, Mudiad Meithrin's chief executive, added:

"The awards ceremony gives Mudiad Meithrin an opportunity to recognise and thank the staff and volunteers at grassroots level. It was wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate the good practice that is happening across Wales."