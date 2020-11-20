The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, November 22, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are selling homewares as part of their Special Buys set of deals.
These include:
A Tripod Floor Lamp, which is available in white and gold, white and chrome, black, for £39.99 each.
A Kirkton House Drinks Tray, available in rose gold, silver, and gold, for £14.99 each.
Plus, a Kirkton House Wooden Stars pack of two for £14.99 per pack.
For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain are selling arts and crafts, plus kitchen products.
These include:
A Delonghi Espresso Machine for £69.99 each.
A Crelando Artists’ Paint & Drawing Box which includes 174 pieces for £29.99 per set.
Plus, a Bodum Tea Pot or Assam Tea Press for £9.99 each.
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.
