New research has revealed the areas with the highest and lowest amounts of potholes in the UK.

The data, compiled by MoneySuperMarket revealed that Cornwall has the highest number of potholes in the UK, with over 210,000 reported since January 2017.

Meanwhile in terms of cost, Wiltshire has been named as the area which has spent the most amount of money repairing potholes – an eye-catching £69 million.

Which areas reported the most potholes?

The analysis, based on data sent in response to a Freedom of Information request, revealed that Cornwall, reported over 25,000 more potholes than Cambridgeshire (184k), which came in second place. Derbyshire (172k), Devon (148k) and Oxfordshire (110k) ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Which areas spent the most on repairing potholes?

Wiltshire tops the charts when it comes to expenditure, with the West Country county having spent the most since 2017 - £69 million.

This is nearly £18 million more than Warwickshire which spent £51 million. Cheshire West and Chester (£39 million), Kent (£34 million) and Cheshire East (£24 million) were the next highest spenders.

Which areas reported the fewest potholes?

At the other end of the findings, Kensington and Chelsea recorded the fewest potholes (141) followed by the Isle of Anglesea (290) and Sunderland City Council (320).

Stockport reported the lowest pothole spend in the country of £24k, followed by Kensington and Chelsea (£34k) and Rutland (£44k).

What have researchers said?

Deepa Patel, car insurance spokesperson at MoneySuperMarket, said: “As most drivers will know, potholes are a real nuisance.

"It’s not only that they can be dangerous from a safe driving perspective, but they can also cause damage to your car.

"Burst tyres, problems with suspension and even damage to your vehicle’s body work – potholes can really make their presence felt.

"The cost of repairs for this kind of damage can be high, so it’s important you have the correct level of insurance cover – particularly if you live in an area where potholes are common.

“If your policy is coming to an end soon, you should shop around to make sure you have the right car insurance deal for your needs. Shopping around can save up to £280.”

The full list of results can be found below:

Most potholes reported or identified by local authority

1. Cornwall Council 210,331

2. Cambridgeshire County Council 184,402

3. Derbyshire County Council 172,297

4. Devon County Council 147,779

5. Oxfordshire County Council 110,106

6. East Riding of Yorkshire Council 106,144

7. Durham County Council 99630

8. Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council 83964

9. Hertfordshire County Council 72,230

10. Fife Council 70254

11. Kirklees Metropolitan Borough Council 67811

12. Dumfries and Galloway Council 65473

13. Kent County Council 64169

14. Hampshire County Council 54958

15. Newcastle upon Tyne City Council 54,641

16. East Renfrewshire Council 51633

17. Essex County Council 48723

18. City of Glasgow 47145

19. Wiltshire Council 43280

20. Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council 43,118

Fewest potholes reported or identified by local authority

1. Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea 141

2. Isle of Anglesey Council 290

3. Sunderland City Council 320

4. Rutland County Council 687

5. Portsmouth City Council 811

6. London Borough of Bexley 882

7. London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham 1283

8. London Borough of Haringey 1451

9. London Borough of Lambeth 1607

10. Bracknell Forest Council 1706

11. Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead 1,952

12. Nottinghamshire County Council 2793

13. Nottingham City Council 3238

14. London Borough of Southwark 3301

15. Calderdale 3363

16. Luton Borough Council 3614

17. City of Westminster 3712

18. North East Lincolnshire Council 3844

19. Salford City Council 3864

20. Coventry City Council 4041



Highest pothole spend by local authority

1. Wiltshire Council £68,636,826

2. Warwickshire County Council £51,234,011

3. Cheshire West and Chester £38,645,000

4. Kent County Council £33,400,000

5. Cheshire East £23,871,807

6. Hertfordshire County Council £21,749,578

7. Essex County Council £21,000,000

8. Cumbria County Council £11,713,000

9. Hampshire County Council £11,004,031

10. Cornwall Council £10,528,114

Lowest pothole spend by local authority

1. Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council £24,323

2. Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea £33,720

3. Rutland County Council £44,200

4. London Borough of Lambeth £123,468

5. Gloucestershire County Council £134,869

6. London Borough of Southwark £139,232

7. London Borough of Haringey £142,793

8. Cardiff Council £228,733

9. Midlothian Council £256,670

10. London Borough of Bexley £284,424