FIGURES released by Pembrokeshire County Council have revealed that across Pembrokeshire there are about 15,000 people who provide unpaid care and support to family and friends.

A day dedicated to these people, who are of all ages and from all walks of life, takes place on Thursday, November 26.

Carers Rights Day is taking place across the UK. In Pembrokeshire the event will be celebrated with a programme of activities and information sessions.

"Many people don't recognise themselves as carers, but the role they play in society is invaluable," said a council spokesperson.

"It is estimated that across Wales carers provide care worth around £8.1 billion to the Welsh economy every year."

Under normal circumstances events for Carers Rights Day are planned around the county for carers to attend.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, this cannot happen this year.

Instead a group of organisations supporting unpaid carers in Pembrokeshire have put together a timetable of events for unpaid carers to access on and around Carers Rights Day.

Events include wellbeing workshops, quizzes and information sessions. The activities are free and will provide an opportunity for carers to access advice, support and a chat with other carers too.

Cllr Mike James, the elected member carers' champion added:

"Carers Rights Day may look and feel a bit different this year, but it remains an important event to celebrate the hard work of carers in Pembrokeshire and provide information and support where required.

"The theme of this year's event is 'know your rights'. Whether you are a new carer or have been caring for someone for a while, it's important that you understand your rights. It is critical that you are able to access the support that is available to you, as soon as you need it.

"Please get involved and have a look at the different events and support information being offered."

The organisations involved in this year's event include the Pembrokeshire Carers Information and Support Service (PCISS) run by Hafal Crossroads, Action for Children, Pavs, Alzheimer's Society and Pembrokeshire County Council, with support from Hywel Dda University Health Board,

More information can be found on the Connect Pembrokeshire website: https://connectpembrokeshire.org.uk/campaign/carers-rights-day

If you aren't online or would like some support to build your confidence about using a laptop or tablet, so that you can join carers groups and activities over the winter, then the Community Hub can help.

Call hub on 01437 776301 for assistance to get connected.

If you look after a family member or friend, there is lots of information and support available in Pembrokeshire to help you look after yourself as well as the person you care for:

Pembrokeshire Carers Information and Support Service is available on 01437 611002 or by emailing: pciss@hafal.org

Pembrokeshire Young Carers Service can be contacted on 01437 761330.