SNIPPETS featuring some of Pembrokeshire's more eccentric inhabitants, taken from the BBC archives, will feature in the new series of Tudur's TV Flashback, coming back to BBC One Wales on Wednesday, November 25 at 7:30pm.

The new series sees Tudur Owen delve into the BBC Wales archives to find the funniest television moments on various topics.

In the third episode of this new series, airing on Wednesday, December 9, comedian Tudur goes back to nature to look at Wales and the natural world.

In it he features Milford Haven businessman, Peter Wright who in 1977 was exporting snails from Pembrokeshire to the continent.

In the 70s Mr Wright began the big snail hunt as the unwanted snails of the Welsh countryside were set to become a winning line in exports. In the clip he discusses how the snails have become a big hit in France and estimates how he could now send tonnes of the delicacies overseas.

Another clip from the third episode and originates from the programme Farmers Fable. This clip features farmer Dic Harris of Puncheston who discusses the moment he saw 'little people' in his field one morning. Only measuring eight inches tall, they danced around mushrooms before quickly disappearing, once spotted by Mr Harris.

His second encounter was with some fairies as he spotted them one evening playing in the trees on his land. Mr Harris seems absolutely convinced of what he saw but the encounters still leaves viewers with many questions.

In the final episode on alternative Wales we meet the hippy politician, whose political campaign in 1972 brought a unique flash of colour to Pembrokeshire. His musical approach is a little different from the conventional canvassing but it's definitely getting some attention. He discusses why he went into politics and what he hopes to achieve, if victorious.

This episode also features more recent footage from 2013 of local eco warrior Buzz Knapp-Fisher in the village of Llanwnda.

Buzz has opened his home as a café but doesn't have a loo for his visitors to use. Local planners won't let him construct a permanent outside toilet so he is making a loo on wheels, complete with a rust stained bucket from a skip, to move around the village; a loo with a view as he calls it,

Buzz talks about how a newspaper lining in the bucket is the perfect place for a pooh, as well as the politicians he likes to defecate on.

Tudur's TV Flashback, starts on BBC One Wales on Wednesday, November 25 at 7:30pm.

