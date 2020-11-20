A CHARITY, which reconnects people with the great outdoors through volunteering, has finally been able to get back into the woods.

The Welsh woodlands charity Tir Coed, which offers training and bespoke activity sessions, was forced to halt a number of its woodland management training courses when the country was placed in lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Recently though they have been able to ensure that trainees were able to complete courses that were cut short by the virus.

Pembrokeshire trainees were delighted to be able to complete their courses, but the opportunity to spend more time in experiencing the woodlands proved the biggest pull of all.

Trainee Bev Edwards, from Narberth, was one of those returning to Scolton Woods near Haverfordwest to complete her course.

“It’s so good to be back and getting back to nature again,” said Bev.

“We have all spent so much time indoors over the past few months and everyone has been feeling the strain so it is great to go outside again.

“The worst thing about lockdown for me was missing people so it’s great to be working and learning alongside people again.

“Getting out and coming here where it is so peaceful – it has become a huge part of my life. It is so relaxing. I really missed my time our here during lockdown.

“I feel fulfilled when I’m out in the woods.”

Fellow trainee Alice said: “It’s great to be back in the woods. I love it here.

“My mental health was a bit of a mess before I came here and lockdown was a bit of a struggle, but the time I spent in the woods with Tir Coed beforehand really helped me through it.

“The skills I have learnt have been fantastic.

“Personally, and professionally, working with Tir Coed has been hugely beneficial for me.”

Luke Frost, Llanddowror, said: “It’s great to be back. We were all disappointed when the course had to be cut short so I’m delighted to be back in the woods to finish it off.

“I started on the course to learn more about woodland management techniques, but the social side of things has been excellent and has really helped me.

“It’s great to be back outside working alongside other people again.”