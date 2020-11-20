HE’S been heading up the council’s response to Covid-19, and Richard Brown is now set to take on the top job at County Hall.
Following an interview involving all councillors of today (Friday, November 20) Mr Brown has been appointed interim chief executive, taking over from departing Ian Westley while a permanent replacement is found.
Mr Brown, head of environmental services and public protection, lead the council response to the pandemic, along with Darren Thomas, director of transport.
He said at Friday’s meeting that he was “under no illusion that it is going to be a challenging time.”
Adding he looked forward to working with everyone over the coming months, and getting a “decent nights sleep.”
Council leader Cllr David Simpson welcomed Mr Brown to “the top of the team.”
“I understand the pressure you have been under for the last nine months and the pressure of the last few weeks to get yourself together for this interview I imagine now it’s quite a relief.”
Mr Brown was on a shortlist for the final interview with the council’s Director of social services and housing, Jonathan Griffiths.
