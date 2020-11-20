CHRISTMAS in Pembrokeshire this year is going to be very different to other years.

The first Covid-19 lockdown saw many people going to their local stores to pick up their food and experts are calling for that to happen again this Christmas.

Even with the prospect of Covid-19 restrictions still in place, 13% of adults in the UK are already looking forward to this year’s celebrations more than previous years (YouGov) and 11% of people expect to spend the extra time at home doing more cooking from scratch (YouGov).

So, the food innovation experts at ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Met University have come up with a guide for creating the perfect Welsh Christmas feast.

Here are some ideas for how to fill your Christmas dinner table with Welsh food and drink produce:

There are many places in Pembrokeshire where you can get your turkeys, potatoes, vegetables and all the other usual fixtures.

Two places though specialise in food we would normally fill our stomachs with;

Turkey - Capestone Organic Poultry, Pembrokeshire – Based in the heart of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Capestone Organic Poultry’s turkey flocks are reared and produced from slow growing bronze strains. Their slow growth allows the bird to mature naturally giving unparalleled flavour and texture.

Vegetables - Puffin Produce, Pembrokeshire - Puffin Produce, the home of Blas y Tir, is the largest supplier of Welsh produce in Wales. They supply a wide variety of potatoes and seasonal vegetables, which are grown, picked and packed in Pembrokeshire.

The Welsh companies named have worked with ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Met University and Food Innovation Wales’s Project HELIX, which provides funded technical and commercial support.